State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 513,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,418 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $13,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCLH stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.35) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

