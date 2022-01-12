State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,155 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Bunge worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bunge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bunge by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Bunge by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BG stock opened at $97.76 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $97.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BG. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

