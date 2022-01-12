State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Five Below were worth $11,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $988,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Five Below by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,020,000 after acquiring an additional 44,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Five Below by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Five Below by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,934 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Five Below by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,200,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

FIVE stock opened at $181.12 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.25 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

