State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Buys 149,288 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,791 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,288 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $151,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Visa by 113.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,620 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 84.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.29.

Visa stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.41. 168,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,610,946. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

