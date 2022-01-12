State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,953,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,199,400 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises about 1.9% of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned about 7.50% of Vulcan Materials worth $1,683,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,135. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.23. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $143.10 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

