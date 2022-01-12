State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Has $521.85 Million Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lessened its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,826,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 258,900 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned 16.41% of GATX worth $521,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.99.

Shares of GATX stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $101.43. 647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,236. GATX Co. has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.91.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 71.94%.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

