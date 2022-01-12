State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Has $647.38 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,907,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 40,208 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Meta Platforms worth $647,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,399,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $333.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,280,008. The company has a market cap of $927.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.68. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total value of $26,356,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 746,590 shares of company stock valued at $247,729,364. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.