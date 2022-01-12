State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Sells 928,966 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,976,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 928,966 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $414,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

USB traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.31. The stock had a trading volume of 206,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,611,132. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

