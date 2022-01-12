State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Sells 934,500 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,506,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934,500 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned 0.42% of AbbVie worth $809,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.74. The stock had a trading volume of 204,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.68 and a 200-day moving average of $117.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $241.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

