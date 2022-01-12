Status (SNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $205.06 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Status coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $205.06 million and $9.04 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Status alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00062316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

SNT is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

