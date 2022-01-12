Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.35% of Steel Partners worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 5,604,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,202,000 after buying an additional 1,351,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $175,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jack L. Howard purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $593,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $392.11 million during the quarter.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

