Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stem were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Stem during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STEM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.01. 23,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,071. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter.

In other Stem news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $96,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,281 shares of company stock worth $7,694,724 over the last three months.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

