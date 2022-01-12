Stevanato Group Spa’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 12th (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group’s (NYSE:STVN) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 12th. Stevanato Group had issued 32,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $672,000,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €27.56 ($31.32).

Shares of STVN opened at €18.44 ($20.95) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a 52 week high of €29.18 ($33.16).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The firm had revenue of €214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €211.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,154,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

