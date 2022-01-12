Stevanato Group Spa’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 12th (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group’s (NYSE:STVN) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 12th. Stevanato Group had issued 32,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $672,000,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on STVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €27.56 ($31.32).
Shares of STVN opened at €18.44 ($20.95) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a 52 week high of €29.18 ($33.16).
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,154,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.
About Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
