Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.67.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

