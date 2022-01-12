Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subaru Corp. manufactures and distributes automobile products. The Company’s Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles and related products. Aerospace segment manufactures aircrafts, parts of space-related devices. Subaru Corp., formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., is based in SHIBUYA-KU, Japan. “

FUJHY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Subaru from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of FUJHY opened at $9.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.62. Subaru has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, analysts expect that Subaru will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Subaru were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

