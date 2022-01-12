Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,248 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Amgen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $229.99. 33,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.58. The company has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

