Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 10,500,000 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,865,000. Jefferies Financial Group comprises 8.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.28% of Jefferies Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,766 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,078.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 977,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,447,000 after buying an additional 895,014 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,692,000 after buying an additional 689,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,446,000 after buying an additional 640,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF traded down $4.24 on Wednesday, hitting $37.19. 83,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,573. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

