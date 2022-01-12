Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $728,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $28.16. 970,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13.

