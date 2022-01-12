Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

IYE traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.80. 94,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,004. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

