Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $245,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.15. 789,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,546,674. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.07.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

