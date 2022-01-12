Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,809,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average is $77.93. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

