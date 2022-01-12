Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 727 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,264,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,181,000 after buying an additional 699,430 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 982,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,833,000 after buying an additional 92,113 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $193.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.42.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.65. 463,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,798,156. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.