Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.01

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$72.01 and last traded at C$71.64, with a volume of 285176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$71.35.

SLF has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.31.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$69.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.22. The firm has a market cap of C$41.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a quick ratio of 1,053.41.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$8.51 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.6499993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total value of C$2,108,322.68.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

