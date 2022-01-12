Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.61

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.61 and last traded at $42.61, with a volume of 367177 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

In related news, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 2,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $95,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3,181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth $4,814,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 804.6% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 57,370 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

