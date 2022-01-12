Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.27% of Superior Industries International worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Superior Industries International by 295.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth $80,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SUP opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 4.49. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.69 million.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 22,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 14,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $60,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 226,358 shares of company stock worth $1,219,137. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

