Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Stock Price Down 1%

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) was down 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.12 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 147,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 95,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGTZY)

Surgutneftegas PJSC engages in the research and design, exploration, drilling and production units, oil refining, gas processing, and marketing subsidiaries. The firm is involved in activities, which include exploration and production of oil and gas provinces, such as Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora; oil refining; and gas production and transportation.

