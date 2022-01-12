Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.13

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1306 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of SUZ traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. Suzano has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 120.87% and a net margin of 32.76%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Suzano in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,473 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 159,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 127,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Suzano by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 31,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Suzano

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp, and Paper segments. The Pulp segment comprises of production and sale of hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market.

