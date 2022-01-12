Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC Invests $417,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total transaction of $113,978,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,307.24 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,450.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,432.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,179.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

