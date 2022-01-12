Swiss National Bank Buys 900 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Oshkosh worth $15,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $119.98 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

