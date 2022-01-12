Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Jabil worth $18,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Jabil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $624,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,560,818 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.