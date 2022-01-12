Swiss National Bank Has $16.65 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $16,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BJ opened at $64.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.08. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

