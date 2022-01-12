Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,400 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $18,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 61.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $129.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.94. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

