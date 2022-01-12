Swiss National Bank Purchases 18,400 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Apartment Income REIT worth $16,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.47. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.37.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.