Swiss National Bank Sells 300 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of ITT worth $16,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in ITT by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in ITT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITT opened at $99.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.11. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

ITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

