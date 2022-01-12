Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.30

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 27908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSREY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank cut Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

