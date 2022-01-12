Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $64.00 at Barclays

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF opened at $48.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,734,000 after acquiring an additional 554,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,547,000 after acquiring an additional 562,479 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,155,000 after acquiring an additional 536,192 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.