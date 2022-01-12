Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,014 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

