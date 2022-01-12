Synovus Financial Corp Has $285,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,726 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 16.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $132,068,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $797,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

