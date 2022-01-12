Synovus Financial Corp Sells 4,400 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter worth about $93,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the third quarter worth about $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter worth about $153,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $10,535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $62,753.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,618,304 shares of company stock valued at $40,969,988 in the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

