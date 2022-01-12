Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 205.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SYRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

SYRS opened at $3.27 on Monday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market cap of $202.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 950,240 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 891.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 257,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 231,972 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 133,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

