Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.39. 130,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average is $76.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

