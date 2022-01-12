Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 252 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.55. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.18.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.