Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Invests $53,000 in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTI. Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.01. 214,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,991,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 2.13.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

