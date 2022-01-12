Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,652 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in ONEOK by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $63.26. 37,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,081. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

