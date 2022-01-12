T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $175.00. The company traded as low as $106.25 and last traded at $106.43, with a volume of 47858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.74.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.29.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

