Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Boosted by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.89.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $130.93 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $107.58 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $679.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.96.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

