Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Upgraded by KeyCorp to Overweight

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has $185.00 target price on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.29.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $148.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $138.19 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.21.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

