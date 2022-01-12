Tapmydata (TAP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00328154 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008393 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003244 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00018956 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,243,872 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

