Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 94.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 46,611 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

Targa Resources stock opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.