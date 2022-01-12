Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $227.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.73. The firm has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.13.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

